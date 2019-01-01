Hassan Oktay: Gor Mahia FC will make nine changes against Tusker

K'Ogalo coach confirms that out of the nine, three are suffering from injuries but assures fans that they will go for a win

is set to make nine changes when they face in a mid-week Kenyan match on Wednesday.

The defending champions are in need of maximum points to keep a close distance with league leaders .

Coach Hassan Oktay has revealed that the team will also miss up to the three key players against the Brewers. "We have a return leg against NA Hussein Dey on Sunday meaning we have to rotate the squad.

Article continues below

"Nine changes will be effected against Tusker, but that does not mean we will be weak or take it lightly. We want to win and stay close to the leaders," Oktay told Goal in an interview.

"There are about three players, who are injured and will not take part in the league match. Definitely, it is a blow for us because we need every player at this point."

K'Ogalo is currently third on the log with 26 points, one more than Tusker.