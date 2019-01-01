Hassan Oktay: Gor Mahia FC were the better side and deserved to beat Tusker 6-0

The Kenyan champions managed to get a slim 1-0 victory via Nicholas Kipkirui to close the gap between them and Bandari

coach Hassan Oktay says they deserved to hammer 6-0 on Wednesday.

Tusker coach Robert Matano was left fuming after the mid-week league match claiming that they were the better side, deserved to win 2-0, and blamed the referee for the disallowed goals.

Responding to Matano’s claims Oktay said, “Tusker should be the last team to complain. They just received a ‘Christmas Gift’ from , who were deducted points and on Wednesday, they were very lucky not to lose 6-0 to a ten-man team."

Oktay added, “I don’t need to say much, in fact coach Matano should apologise and instead, congratulate Gor Mahia for the win because we dominated the tie despite playing a man less. Also look, Tusker’s number ten deserved to be sent off because he was on a yellow card and pushed the referee.”

Oktay, however, supported the referee’s decision to send off keeper Boniface Oluoch, a decision that forced the coach to bring in Shaban Odhoji and withdraw George Odhiambo.

“Was the referee right to send off Oluoch? Yes, he was, I spoke to Oluoch after the match and he admitted to have touched the legs of the Tusker player. That was a deserved red card,” Oktay told Goal in an interview.

“We had six or seven chances to kill off the game, Samuel Onyango missed a couple of them and Dennis Oliech missed another late on. At the break, I spoke to my players and told them, look we should be leading by now and I can see us scoring even three goals and I am happy we won.”

Gor Mahia will now take a break from the local scene as they proceed to for the return leg of the Caf Confederation Cup match against Hussein Dey.