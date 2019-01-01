Live Scores
Hassan Oktay: Gor Mahia cannot afford to drop more points

The Turkish coach was left frustrated after K’ogalo were held to a 1-1 draw against Mathare United in a league match last Sunday

Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay has admitted that his side must stop dropping points.

The Turkish coach was left frustrated after K’ogalo were held to a 1-1 draw by Mathare United in a league match played last Sunday. The Kenyan champions are not having a good season, they have won twice from five matches and lost two.

As they prepare to face Posta Rangers on Wednesday, coach Oktay now says that his side must start winning matches if they are to retain the title. “Going forward we must start winning our matches. Against Mathare United we dominated the match but failed to score and it was a very painful result.

“We must blame ourselves for the last three matches because we play very well but fail to score. If you can’t take your chances, then that is not good enough. I have told my players on the importance of winning matches and that must start against Posta Rangers.”

After facing Posta Rangers, Gor Mahia will welcome New Star from Cameroon in the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday.

