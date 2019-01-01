Hassan Oktay: Gor Mahia are tackling ‘massive’ injuries ahead of Chemelil clash

The K'Ogalo coach is a worried man as injuries take their toll on his squad ahead of some KPL crucial matches

coach Hassan Oktay has revealed that up to to seven players are battling niggling injuries ahead of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) clash against Sugar on Wednesday.

The Kenyan champions will be seeking to return to winning ways against the Sugar Millers after back-to-back draws against and .

However, the mission could fall flat if the team’s key players fail fitness tests ahead of the match set for Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

“We are battling massive injuries after the Western Stima game. I have at least six to seven players, who are struggling and if you add Dennis Oliech, then that is almost a full squad for a single match,” Oktay told Goal in an interview.

“Goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch is sick, Jacques Tuyisenge as an ankle problem same as defenders Charles Momanyi and Shafik Batambize, while Shaban Odhoji is also struggling. All I want is to get a report from the medical stuff before I know what to do.”

With just a seven-point lead over on the KPL table, a win over Chemelil will ease the pressure on Oktay's side as the strive to defend their title.

The Cypriot coach has admitted that they must make better useof the chances they create to kill off opponents.

“That is normal to drop points, it normal and in football that is normal, Against KCB we had injuries and we were losing 3-0 but managed to get a draw despite the mising seven chances. We were supposed to get maximum points from KCB," Oktay continued.

“It was also the same thing against Western Stima, we dominated the match and hit the post twice plus a number of missed chances but we finally dropped points because Stima came looking for a point."