Hassan Oktay: Francis Kahata is a gift from God and should stay at Gor Mahia

Kahata's contract with the Kenyan champions expires in June and is one of the players likely to leave for greener pastures

coach Hassan Oktay has reiterated his intention to keep midfielder Francis Kahata at the club.

The former Thika United player is running down his contract at the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions and Tanzanian giants Simba SC have shown a keen interest to secure his services for next season.

Oktay has told Goal that he spoke to Kahata on Monday, pleading him to stay at the club for many more seasons to come.

“I tell you something… will never see any Kahata in the next ten or 15 years. Kahata is in a class of his own, a gift delivered from God, a pure Gold and a player you cannot find from any shop,” Oktay told Goal in an interview on Tuesday.

“All the shops to buy a player of Kahata caliber are unfortunately close, none is open because such players are very rare. He is a magician and every player at Gor Mahia loves to play alongside him. Everyone knows what I call him, and they love it in training. He is a gem and a player we should try as hard as possible to keep.

“I spoke to him (Kahata) again on Monday and told him the importance of staying with Gor Mahia. I want him to stay and I will do everything to make sure that he stays. We need his services and will have to fight to keep him around.”

On Monday, Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier insisted that they will only negotiate with Kahata, whose contract is ending in June, if he is ready to extend his stay.

“Kahata is a good player, but we will do what benefits both parties,” Rachier told Goal.

“If he wants to stay, we will negotiate and give him a better offer, but if he wants to leave, then we will not force him to stay.”

Gor Mahia have already lost striker Jacques Tuyisenge to Petro Atletico of Angola in a deal valued at Sh15 million.

Other players likely to leave K’Ogalo are captain Harun Shakava and defender Phimeon Otieno.