Hassan Oktay exit: Gor Mahia summon Dennis Oliech to assist technical bench

Goal can reveal the Kenyan champions have requested striker to assist the technical bench in preparing the side for new season

have called on striker Dennis Oliech to assist in handling the side after the sudden exit of coach Hassan Oktay.

Goal exclusively reported on Monday the Cypriot coach was heading back home to to sort out some ‘personal issues’, and was unsure whether he will be able to return to continue with his work.

Goal can now confirm the club have reached out to Oliech, who has been out injured after twisting his left arm against at the end of last season, to report to work and help assistant coach Peter Odhiambo to train the side.

Oliech has confirmed receiving a telephone call from the club’s team manager, Jolawi Abondo and revealed he will report to training on Tuesday.

“I received a phone call from the team manager [Abondo] and I will honour the call,” Oliech told a close friend, who spoke to Goal.

“I will help Peter Odhiambo to train the team for the new season and will report to work tomorrow (Tuesday).”

Odhiambo was brought in from to replace Zedekiah Otieno, who quit the Kenyan champions to join .

Whether Oktay will return to the club after his ‘leave’ remains to be seen, but the coach has revealed the reason behind his decision to leave for home to Goal.

“But for now I am faced with a number of family issues which have affected me and I cannot concentrate. I am really struggling to concentrate and I must go home to sort out the issues first before I know my next move," Oktay said.

“I want to go on Tuesday and will see if I manage to sort out the problems way in advance, then I will come back, but if not, then I will write to the chairman to ask him to get another coach.”

Oktay joined Gor Mahia as a replacement for Dylan Kerr and went on to win a record 18th Kenyan Premier League ( ) title with the side.

He also helped the club to reach the last eight of the Caf Confederation Cup for the first time in history.