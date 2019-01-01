Hassan Oktay: Dennis Oliech will resume training with Gor Mahia on Tuesday

The former Harambee Stars captain was dropped from K’Ogalo squad and thus missed the crucial Caf tie against Hussein Dey

coach Hassan Oktay has revealed that Dennis Oliech will return to training on Tuesday.

The former Harambee Stars striker missed K’Ogalo’s 2-0 win over Hussein Dey of owing to a stand-off with the club over pay but coach Oktay has confirmed to Goal that the player will train with the squad on Tuesday.

“I spoke to him (Dennis Oliech) and he is very positive. He has promised me that he will be available for training tomorrow (Tuesday). Dennis is a big name for , he is a big brand for the country and I need him back.

“I have also promised to help sort out the problems he is currently facing with the club. Those are small issues; that we can sort them because I don’t want him to stay away from the team,” Oktay told Goal in an interview.

On Sunday, Oktay told Goal in an exclusive interview that Oliech was missed in the Caf match despite the win. “I missed (Oliech) very much. He is a professional player and his presence could have been an added advantage.

“I love the player and I missed him. I will call him tomorrow (Monday) because I want the impasse solved as quickly as possible.”

Second half goals from Francis Kahata and Jaqcues Tuyisenge were enough to break down a resilient Hussein Dey side, and help K’Ogalo take the lead in Group D on six points from three matches.

Gor Mahia will now turn their focus to a crucial league match against FC on Wednesday.