Hassan Oktay defends Gor Mahia striker Dennis Oliech after making debut

The former Harambee Stars captain made his debut for the Kenyan champions after coming on as a second half substitute

Hassan Oktay is confident that striker Dennis Oliech will come good at Gor Mahia.

The former Harambee Stars captain made his debut for the Kenyan champions after coming on as a second half substitute, replacing Nicholas Kipkirui, but could not help his side beat Mathare United on Sunday.

A section of club fans was not impressed with the player after coming on in the 66th minute but coach Oktay is adamant that Oliech will be the player to watch once he regains his fitness. “He (Oliech) was impressive after coming on and he needs more time to regain his fitness.

“Dennis is a very good striker, a top striker in that matter. We are working round the clock to improve his match fitness level and after that you will see what kind of a player he is. I know he will help this club a great deal.”

And on dropping points against the ‘Slum Boys’, Oktay said, “I am very disappointed because we created several chances but we could not score. I have always said that if you don’t score your chances, then chances of dropping points are very high. My players did not take their chances and now we are forced to take a point from a game we should have won.”

Gor Mahia will next face Posta Rangers in the Kenyan Premier League.