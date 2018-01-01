Hassan Oktay confident that Gor Mahia will come good despite a poor start

Turkish coach maintains that the Kenyan champions will come back stronger despite losing their second match this season

Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay has maintained that he is not worried despite the team losing second match in the league on Saturday.

K’Ogalo succumbed to a Duke Abuya strike as Kariobangi Sharks registered their first league win against the Kenyan champions in a match played at the Kasarani Stadium. It was Gor Mahia’s second defeat this season after Bandari beat them 2-1 in the season opener played at Mbaraki Stadium.

The team’s performance so far is a big contrast to last season where they were unbeaten for the entire first leg and ended up losing with six matches remaining to the end and it was against Bandari in Mombasa.

And despite the start, Turkish coach Oktay is not ready to press the panic button and has maintained that they will come good and stronger soon.

“They (Kariobangi Sharks) had two chances in 90 minutes, two good chances and they take their chances and we had a good first 15 to 20 minutes and created three or four chances and we did not make it. In football, if you don’t take your chances it is a problem and unfortunately, we did not use our chances.

“We had the chances but we never used them I don’t think we are playing bad football; we just need to take our chances that is all. I know the team will come good and even stronger. I am not worried at all because of the performance. We have been playing so many games and sometimes it is affecting the players.

“We play in the Champions League and then return to play in the league and the players are tired. They should now know how to balance and also remember that they are playing for a great team that is Gor Mahia.”

Gor Mahia will now face Posta Rangers in their next league assignment.