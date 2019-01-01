Hassan Oktay concerned by injury-hit Gor Mahia for AFC Leopards derby

The two Kenyan giants will face off in the biggest derby that could decide the destiny of the KPL title this season at Kasarani Stadium

coach Hassan Oktay says they are struggling with a number of injuries as they prepare to face AFC on Sunday.

The two Kenyan champions will meet in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) derby with a win for K’Ogalo increasing their chances of winning a third straight title.

Gor Mahia are sitting top of the 18-team KPL table on 66 points, seven more than second-placed , who beat 3-1 at home on Friday.

“We are having huge concerns in regards to injuries heading to the derby. I have a number of key players who could miss the tie. I don’t want to name them, but the list is not good especially when we are facing our greatest rivals,” Oktay told Goal.

Pushed to give the names of the players struggling with injuries, Oktay responded, “Just wait and see the team I will field on Sunday, and that will give you the clear picture of which players are missing. It is a blow for us but I still have players who can do the job effectively.”

Some of the key players who are likely to miss the derby are goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch (shoulder injury), Dennis Oliech (wrist injury) and Ugandan Shafik Batambuze who is nursing an ankle injury.

Gor Mahia lost by a solitary goal to in their last outing while Ingwe suffered a similar defeat against .

Coach Oktay is looking forward to a positive result against their rivals.

“We will try and get the result that we want. I know it will be a difficult match but we are working hard in training and we want to win. I am confident that my boys will rise to the occasion and get the win,” Oktay continued.

K’Ogalo won the reverse fixture 2-0 and will be keen to seal a double.