Hassan Oktay committed to stay at Gor Mahia despite offers from Europe and Africa

The Cypriot won his first major trophy with K’Ogalo after helping the side to claim a record 18th Kenyan Premier League crown

coach Hassan Oktay has maintained that he has no plans to ditch the newly-crowned Kenyan champions.

The Cypriot joined K’Ogalo at the start of the current season after replacing Briton Dylan Kerr, and has managed to help the club clinch a third successive Kenyan Premier League ( ) title with two matches to spare.

“I have been receiving phone calls from as far and Africa but I don’t think it is the right time for me to leave Gor Mahia,” Oktay told Goal in an interview.

“I have a one-year contract still remaining with Gor Mahia and I believe I can still do a better job here. All I want is to talk to the club chairman so that we can sort out a few things before we kick-off the next season.”

Oktay is also keen to keep the squad intact while adding a few new names as he aims at bettering their display in the Caf next season.

“We will have to strengthen the squad by making additions and my main target also is to make sure that we retain some of our key players because it will be good in terms of continuity," Oktay continued.

“I also want the team to start doing well in the Caf competitions, we need to go as far as we can in the Caf Champions League, we have already shown that we are the best in but now we have to engage another top gear and show what we can do in Africa.”

Last season, Gor Mahia failed to go past the preliminary stage of the Caf Champions League and were thus relegated to the Caf Confederation Cup, where they managed to reach the quarter-finals for the first time in history but were eliminated by Renaissance Sportive Berkane of .