Hassan Oktay benches Jacques Tuyisenge and Dennis Oliech for Gor Mahia match against KCB

Since 2013, Gor Mahia have lost just twice to KCB

Hassan Oktay has named ’s starting XI that will play against at Kenyatta Stadium on Wednesday.

Nicholas Kipkirui and Erisa Ssekisambu will lead the attacking front once again as Jacques Tuyisenge and Dennis Oliech are benched.

Tuyisenge and Samuel Onyango were both on target when they dispatched 2-0 on Saturday to help K'Ogalo cement their place at the top of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) table. Onyango has kept his position in the starting team.

K'Ogalo lost the initial season match against KCB when Kennedy Owino struck the winning and only goal for the Bankers.

Gor Mahia XI: Shaban Odhoji, Philemon Otieno, Geoffrey Ochieng, Joash Onyango, Haron Shakava, Ernest Wendo, Francis Mustafa, Samuel Onyango, Hashim Sempala, Nicholas Kipkirui and Erisa Ssekisambu.

Subs: Boniface Oluoch, Wellington Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Bernard Ondiek, Boniface Omondi, Jacques Tuyisenge and Dennis Oliech.