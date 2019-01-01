Oktay beats Mbungo and Muyoti to April's best coach award

Oktay has been crowned the best tactician, hours after guiding Gor Mahia to yet another Kenyan Premier League title

head coach Hassan Oktay has been named the April Fidelity Insurance Coach of the Month Award winner.

Oktay, who has already led Gor Mahia to a record 18th Kenyan Premier League title, had previously won the award in February.

His closest rivals to the award were Andre Casa Mbungo of AFC and Kakamega ' Nicholas Muyoti. Oktay garnered 12 points in a poll conducted by an SJAK panel.

Gor Mahia won five matches and got two draws in April and also were beneficiaries from a walkover handed to them after Mount United failed to turn up for a match at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos.

The Green Army fought hard to beat in April's first match before squeezing another 3-2 win against , both at Moi Stadium Kisumu.

They drew 1-1 to both Kakamega Homeboyz and before posting another two wins against and .

Their final match of the month was a 2-1 win over the Soldiers.

“This feels like a fair reward for a difficult job. I’m happy for what my team accomplished. We have dropped points against teams sitting lower in the table but for the big games, there was no competition. We prepared for the big games then they turn out to be a walk in the park,” he told the media.

Paul Ogai, Francis Kimanzi and John Baraza have also received the monthly award in the 2018/19 season.

