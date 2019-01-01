Hassan Oktay: A draw was a fair result for Gor Mahia against Mathare United

K’Ogalo concluded the season with a 2-2 draw against bogey side the Slum Boys in a match played on Wednesday

coach Hassan Oktay says he was contented with the 2-2 draw against on Wednesday.

K’Ogalo came into the match having been coronated as the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions with two matches to spare, and were looking to end the season on a high.

However, Mathare United battled hard to force a draw, which coach Oktay insists was a good result for his side.

“We took the lead and pushed them hard but at the end of the day, they managed to pull level. I want to commend them (Mathare United) because they put up a brave fight,” Oktay told Goal in an interview.

“We managed to draw our last three matches but a win against Mathare United could have crowned our season in style, but what else could we have done, Mathare United also fought hard for the draw so we are satisfied for getting that point.”

Oktay has also maintained his earlier stance that he would love to keep the team intact ahead of next season, where they will also represent the country in the Caf .

“I have already drawn my report and will deliver it to the club before I head home for a holiday. I want to visit my family in and return in time to start preparations for the new season,” Oktay continued.

“It will be my wish to keep the squad together and also make sure that we beef up areas that I have outlined in my final report. My target next season is to go as far as we can in the Caf Champions League and even try to win it.”

Gor Mahia have already confirmed that striker Jacques Tuyisenge will join Angolan side Petro Atletico in a deal valued at Sh15 million, while midfielder Francis Kahata could sign for Tanzanian giants Simba SC.

Kahata’s contract is set to expire at the end of June and Simba SC have already inquired about the player’s availability ahead of next season.