Hassan Oktay: 6-1 reflects Gor Mahia's dominance against AFC Leopards

K'Ogalo roared to a resounding win against rivals Ingwe to inch closer to retaining the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) title

coach Hassan Oktay says he knew his side will carry the day against AFC on Sunday,

K’Ogalo maintained their dominance over their local rivals after a double from Nicholas Kipkirui and a goal from Jacques Tuyisenge helped them to a convincing 3-1 win in the Mashemeji Derby played at Kasarani Stadium.

“I knew we will beat AFC Leopards; I was 100% sure but I did not expect it was going to be an easy match for us like it was. I was anticipating AFC Leopards to give us a tough game after their recent good run of results but it was not the case,” Oktay told Goal in an interview after the match.

“I am very happy for my players because we had a fantastic game against Leopards and to be fair, a 5-1 or a 6-1 scoreline would have reflected how we dominated them, how we controlled the game from the first whistle to the final whistle.

“We created many chances, and I like the fact that we were the dominant side. I must also give credit to Gor Mahia fans, they were fantastic today (Sunday) and they also played a huge role in making the game what it was. They are great fans.”

The win enabled Gor Mahia to open up an eight-point lead at the summit of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) table with 69 points ahead of second-placed and they will need a win in their next match against to be crowned champions.

“I want my players to keep the focus because we still have three matches to play before the season concludes. I like and admire the commitment of my players and our concentration should remain the same in the next match because the season is not over yet,” Oktay continued.

Gor Mahia are seeking to win a record 18th and a third straight KPL title.