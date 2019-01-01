Hashim Sempala: I cried when I left Tusker for Gor Mahia

The Ugandan midfielder reveals his emotions when he left the Brewers to sign for the Kenyan champions last season

Hashim Sempala has confessed he is happy to return to after a brief spell away from Ruaraka.

The Ugandan midfielder ditched the Brewers halfway through last season to sign for Kenyan champions , but could not nail down a regular place in the starting XI.

On Wednesday, Tusker confirmed the return of Sempala ahead of the new Kenyan Premier League ( ) season, which kicks off on Friday.

Speaking on his return to the Brewers, Sempala said on his official Facebook page: “When I left Tusker, l cried...yes I did.

“Not because I didn't want to go but because I was leaving my home and l loved my home.

“[Hashim] is back, yes I am back on a wave of motion. Tusker and me have always been a love story. When a club you love ask you to be a squad player, so be it. I just love the club.

“I also send a message to my fans that am back strong than ever before and you will see a different Sempala than the one you missed some few months back.”

The Ugandan international's future at Gor Mahia was thrown into doubt after the club signed Tanzanian keeper David Mapigano, Dickson Ambundo, Gislain Yikpe Gnamien, and Francis Afriyie, to take the number of foreign players over the KPL quota.

Sempala's task will be to stabilise the midfield for the Brewers ahead of the 2019/20 kick-off. Coincidentally, he might be in Robert Matano's team which face Gor Mahia on Saturday.