Has Zambia friendly exposed some Kenya players ahead of Comoros double-header?

Harambee Stars played their first game in 2020 against Chipolopolo, but the 2-1 win may have created more questions for the technical bench

25-year-old FC Masr winger Cliff Nyakeya lifted Harambee Stars over Zambia's Chipolopolo in a Fifa international game staged at Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi on Saturday.

The winger forced Tandi Mwape to turn the ball into his own net before scoring a second with a fierce strike from 16 yards. Emmanuel Chabula scored a consolation for the visitors and they felt it could have ended 2-2, but Kabaso Chongo's effort was wrongly judged not to have crossed the line.

Without a doubt, fans could not ask for a better way of restarting the 2020/21 season.

Chipolopolo came into the game with an objective, but were defeated by determined hosts, who were missing some key players owing to Covid-19 restrictions.

Kenya were using the match to prepare for the qualifier double-header against Comoros, scheduled for November.

While coach Francis Kimanzi can take the plaudits following the win, the Chipolopolo game will also give him food for thought on some players.

Is Matasi's era in the Harambee Stars over?

In the absence of the 36-year-old HIFK Fotboll custodian Arnold Origi, Zesco United's Ian Otieno was trusted in the Kenya goal...and he didn't disappoint.

He commanded his area well and made vital stops to ensure his team has a better chance of winning the game. He could perhaps have done more to stop Chabula from finding the back of the net, but his general display was excellent.

"I am impressed with what [Ian] Otieno did in goal, and it is what any coach would wish for," Francis Kimanzi told Goal after the match. "His performance means Origi does not have a free ticket to the starting lineup, the two have to fight for the slot, and whoever wins will be given the priority."

If Otieno manages to find some consistency, error-prone Patrick Matasi will not have room to get back into the team. Against Comoros, will it be Otieno or Origi in goal?

Does Clarke Oduor have what it takes to oust Ouma & Omar?

David Owino started at left-back, but struggled to cope with Chilongoshi Zachariah.

Twice, he was bailed out by Brian Mandela and Joash Onyango respectively.

The defender was eventually replaced by the 21-year-old Barnsley defender Clarke Oduor a few minutes into the second half. However, little was thrown his way and as it stands, Erick Ouma can still walk comfortably into the starting eleven.

Does Owino have a chance ahead of Omar Aboud, Ouma, and Oduor?

Maybe in the African Nations Championship qualifiers...

Who will give way in midfield for Muguna & Akumu?

Kenneth Muguna and Anthony Akumu were compatible in the middle of the midfield, and managed to stop Chipolopolo from roaming around freely.

The captain was given a free role, while the man protected the defence.

It is clear that these players should be involved on a regular basis for the national team. They got a chance owing to Victor Wanyama and Johanna Omollo's absence, and they didn't disappoint.

"I am already looking forward to the next assignment because we have players here who have proved they should be given special consideration," Kimanzi noted.

"[Akumu] played well, it was a good game and not only him but other players as well. It is going to be interesting to see how the players battle for the positions in the next assignment."

Nyakeya opined on the issue as well: "It was God's plan may be. The most important thing is that we have shown what we are capable of doing.

"Our job will be to give our best in training and the technical bench will decide who to field and who not to."

Time for Johana to be dropped for maturing Nyakeya?

Despite his experience, the 26-year-old Eric Johana was a major disappointment.

In the final third, he complicated matters when a simple pass could have worked. He rarely tracked back when possession was lost at some point, he was spotted walking on the pitch.

For the past few matches, the Jonkopings Sodra IF attacker has struggled.

In comparison, Cliff Nyakeya was hungry for the ball and when he got it, did something meaningful. He forced an own goal, scored the second, and when not in possession, defended well.

Ayub Timbe and Nyakeya can do the job in the game against Comoros, while Johana should have to work his way back into contention.

"[Nyakeya] was brilliant and we hope he stays on form since it will be great for the team going forward to the next assignment," Gor Mahia captain Muguna told Goal.

Does Juma prefer talking to playing? No Olunga, no party

Former striker Masoud Juma got another opportunity to prove he can lead Kenya's attack, but he brought nothing into the game other than complain when he did not receive an inch-perfect pass.

Article continues below

He also missed a glorious opportunity early into the match; a sitter that could have settled the nerves of the home team.

Even the introduction of the new Napsa Stars striker Timothy Otieno could do little to revive the attacking unit, and it is the reason why Zambia's defence were not under pressure.

With the Comoros game coming, Kimanzi has to make tough decisions on Ian Otieno, Akumu, Muguna, Juma, Nyakeya, and Johana.