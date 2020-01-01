Has the time come for AFC Leopards to end decades-long title drought?

Ingwe have started the 2020-21 season with an unbeaten run, but can they go all the way to win their first title in 22 years?

Three wins from three matches, two clean sheets, and seven goals, sums up a good start for AFC in the 2020-21 FKF Premier League season.

Ingwe have already done away with two giants – they beat 2-1 in the season opener, and on Saturday they roared past 3-0 – to win the battle of the Cats.

While the other win came against promoted side Bidco United 2-0, the way Ingwe have been dismantling teams, especially the win against Sofapaka, shows a team on a mission, a team ready to end some bad run, a team ready to win the league title they last lifted in 1998.

More teams

At the start of the season, several pundits had put their money on Sofapaka to wrestle the title from , while ignoring AFC Leopards, most of them felt Batoto ba Mungu had beefed up their squad with quality signings and could be the only team to end K’Ogalo’s dominance in the top flight.

But on Saturday, Ingwe proved the pundits wrong as they took 20 minutes in the second half to destroy Sofapaka, with striker Elvis Rupia, grabbing a hat-trick, the first in the fairly new season, in emphatic fashion.

His first came in the 48th minute after he aimed at goal to beat Sofapaka keeper Kevin Omondi, and he made it 2-0 six minutes later as the league giants looked a solid, resolute, and a more determined outfit in the second half.

The day improved further for the former Wazito FC striker, who had scored a double against Bidco United the previous weekend, as he scored the third for AFC Leopards four minutes after the hour mark.

The resounding win has now left Ingwe fans believing it is their year to claim the league title despite only being three matches into the new campaign.

Is this the season AFC Leopards will clinch title?

Before the season kicked off, AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda sent a warning to rivals that his team had assembled a strong squad capable of challenging for trophies on all fronts come the new campaign.

#Ingwe is now on Top of the Betking Premier League Table 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GPr57bHYfq — AFC Leopards Fans (@IngweFans) December 12, 2020

Shikanda further bragged that Ingwe are determined to win the league title soon to avoid waiting as long as , who had to wait for 30 years to win the Premier League title last season.

“Liverpool went for 30 years without a Premier League title. We have gone 22 years and we don’t want to go the Liverpool way. We are keen to build a team that will lift the title sooner,” Shikanda was quoted as saying in a previous interview.

Is Shikanda sticking to his words after watching Ingwe roar past Sofapaka?

“The team are looking good and it was good to start with a win [which we have now stretched to three matches] and now we have to take it a game at a time, you know in football you count what you have,” Shikanda told Goal.

“So it would be too early to start saying we have won the league title [just because we have won three matches] or say we have been relegated, we count what we have, and if you ask me, we are still not there yet.”

Shikanda continued: “We need to have a consistent run of winning matches, and then we can start talking about the other issues [like if we are winning the title], much later, let the team win their matches first.”

Ingwe's stand-in coach Anthony Kimani is also of the opinion that they must keep the winning run going and can start talking of the title after the conclusion of the first half of the season.

“The league is a marathon, we have just won our third match and we still have several matches to play before the season comes to an end,” Kimani told Goal. “We don’t want to start talking about the title yet, it is too soon, we want to keep winning our matches and see where we can be at the end of the first leg.”

Did Sofapaka win signal a warning to rivals?

“It is not a warning to anyone [beating Sofapaka 3-0], it is trying to work hard and play well in every game that comes our way, and always fight to make sure we play according to our plans and get the three points,” Kimani continued.

“I also thank God because we have won against a very good side, Sofapaka is not an easy team and everyone knows that, but all the teams in the Kenyan league are good so there is no easy game in the league, we must prepare well and strive to win every match.”

On whether his defence deserves to earn credit for the team’s two straight clean sheets (against Bidco United and Sofapaka), Kimanzi said: “I am happy for my backline, they have done a good job in the last three matches, they have tried to shield the keeper and the good thing is that we are playing as a team and attacking as a team.

“So I feel my players are devoted to helping one another, they are working as a team so kudos to all the players for a good job, even those on the bench know what to do when they come in, it is teamwork which is carrying us.”

Article continues below

Last season, AFC Leopards started off with two identical 0-0 draws against and Tusker before they picked their first win against 3-0, and ultimately finished sixth after the top flight was prematurely ended owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With rivals Gor Mahia yet to get the rhythm of the new campaign as they have played only one match – beating 1-0 – Ingwe can use the opportunity to build their tally of points and stay at the summit until the end of the season.

Who knows, maybe it is their year to end the league trophy drought. If Liverpool did it in after 30 years, why can't AFC Leopards after 22 years of waiting?