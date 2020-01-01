Has Polack resigned or been sacked? Gor Mahia looking for new coach

As he left a few weeks ago, the 59-year-old tactician said he would only guarantee a return if the financial situation at K’Ogalo improved

Kenyan Premier League giants are in the market for a new coach, a highly-placed source at the club has told Goal.

Polack took leave to enjoy time with his family a few weeks ago and now it is uncertain if he will return and rejoin the Green Army to guide them in the 2020/21 season.

Polack was appointed before the 2019/20 season began to fill the void that had been left by Hassan Oktay.

Should the former tactician fail to return, he would have exited the heavyweights in a similar manner to what Oktay and Dylan Kerr did: all requested pre-season breaks to enjoy time with their families and eventually resigned away from .

Both Kerr and his successor led Gor Mahia to KPL titles but Polack has been waiting to see whether he would achieve the same feat since the league cancellation by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) remains a contested issue before the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT).

Although the FKF declared Gor Mahia the champions of the abandoned season, the KPL moved to challenge the directive, which has left the club and their rivals anxious about what SDT chairman John Ohaga and his bench could eventually rule concerning the fate of the competition.

“Yes, they [Gor Mahia] are looking for another coach but for now I cannot confirm whether he has resigned or he has been sacked,” a source told Goal on Friday.

When reached for comment, Polack told Goal: “I don't comment on rumours.”

Polack took charge of K’Ogalo when they faced huge financial constraints as they operated without a sponsor. His time was characterised by reported go-slows by members of the playing unit but he managed to register solid results on the pitch nonetheless.

They fought and topped the league table consistently, especially after they had been eliminated in the Caf Confederation Cup by Daring Club Motema Pembe.

They had managed to see off competition from and Kakamega , who were seen as strong contenders given their strong financial state compared Gor Mahia at that time.

The source further pointed out that a recent interview by Polack might have irked the club’s top hierarchy.

“I am not comfortable to lose key players, I am not comfortable with the situation at the club, what is happening at the club is not good at all and we need to sort out what is happening at the club once and for all,” Polack told Goal earlier.

“We need to make sure everyone at the club is happy, everybody must be happy, let us say if we resume training next week, or even ten days from now, how many players do you think will come to training?

“We might end up having none because they are not happy, they don’t have money, and secondly if they do come, for example, do you think all their minds will be focused on what we want to do in training under the situation they are in?

“I don’t think so, when you are working and you don’t get your salary paid or get what you have worked for, then you cannot concentrate but can only switch off, you cannot be 100 per cent ready to work.”