Harun Shakava was a great Gor Mahia captain - Kenneth Muguna

New K’Ogalo skipper praises outgoing defender for good leadership skills during his time as captain

New skipper Kenneth Muguna has admitted former defender Harun Shakava was a great leader at the club.

Shakava left K’Ogalo for Nkana FC of Zambia in the current transfer window after serving the Kenyan champions for five years.

Muguna believes the fans will remember Shakava as one of the best captains the club have had in recent years.

“He [Shakava], has been a great leader for this team, leading us to three consecutive league titles as well as other competitions,” Muguna told Goal in an exclusive interview.

“I know all the fans will remember him as one of the best captains Gor Mahia have had. I just urge the fans to rally behind the club and make it easier for the new players and the technical bench.

“As players, we promise to defend this great team by winning titles again, but we have to do it by winning matches.”

The midfielder is also privileged to be handed the captaincy and believes the many leaders in the team will make his work easier.

“It is a great feeling to be handed the captaincy in one of the best clubs in Africa, as a club we have many leaders so it is not about me but about all the players in this group,” he added.

The first task for Muguna will be to help the team qualify for the final round of qualifying for the Caf competition. On Sunday, they were held to a barren draw by Burundian side Aigle Noir.

The second leg will be played in Nairobi on August 24.