Harun Shakava tips Gor Mahia to carry the day against Hussein Dey

The Kenyan champions will be seeking to get their first away victory in the Group stages when they play on Sunday

captain Harun Shakava says the Kenyan champions can surprise many by claiming an important away win in the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday.

K’Ogalo will be in to play NA Hussein Dey in their fourth Group D game targeting at least a point from the tough North African side. The towering defender now says they have a good chance to get a win if they maintain discipline from the first to the final whistle.

“We are Gor Mahia and we do the unexpected more often; yes we are the underdogs in this match but we have what it takes to cause a surprise. This is a game we want to give our best and win. No game is easy, and we will treat it with maximum respect.

“This time round we want to go past the group stages, it is a tough call but to be the best you have to win against the best,” Shakava told Goal.

Gor Mahia is top of Group D with six points, two more than Hussein Dey.