Harun Shakava tips Gor Mahia to better last season's Caf Champions League display

Gor Mahia needs a draw in the return leg away in Nigeria to progress to the money bracket

Harun Shakava has tipped Gor Mahia to surpass their 2018 performance at the Caf Champions League.

K'Ogalo were knocked out at the group stages by Esperance last campaign, but the skipper now believes that Gor Mahia can better that performance.

But first, Hassan Oktay charges must sail past the Nigerian side Lobi Stars in the return leg next week before they can start thinking about the group stages.

Gor Mahia will carry a 3-1 lead into the return leg after they beat Lobi Stars at the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday. A Samuel Onyango brace and a Jacques Tuyisenge's strike was enough to help the 17-time Kenyan champions to a healthy win.

"It was a healthy win for us, a deserved one for that matter, but it is not yet over, we have another half. I will talk about our qualification after ninety minutes but before then we just have to ensure we do the job. It will be a tough encounter away but we will give our best.

"Definitely we want to qualify for the group stages of the competition, and maybe go all the way but it is just one step at a time," Shakava told Goal.com.

