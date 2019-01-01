Harun Shakava: Gor Mahia FC is ready to do Kenyans proud against Petro Atletico

The Kenyan champions just need a win from the match against the Angolan side to be assured of a place in the last eight

captain Harun Shakava is expecting a tough encounter when they face Petro Atletico of Angola on Sunday.

Each side needs maximum points to be assured of a quarter-final slot in the Caf Confederation Cup. Shakava says the Kenyan Premier League champions have to capitalize on the home advantage to get a favorable result.

"This is going to be a tough game for sure; we need three points as well as our opponents. It is like a final whereby only a win can make you a champion.

Article continues below

Yes, we have a slight advantage considering the fact that we are playing at home, but that does not mean we are automatically in.

"I urge the fans to turn out in large numbers and support us. We need them so much, it will encourage and motivate us," Shakava told Goal.

Egyptian side leads the standings with eight points, one more than Petro Atletico and Hussein Dey who are placed second and third respectively.