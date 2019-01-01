Harun Shakava: Gor Mahia deserve to have more sponsors for next season

The K'Ogalo captain feels that the champions deserve more money so that they can compete effectively in the new season

captain Harun Shakava feels the club should secure another sponsor to facilitate the busy timetable for the coming season.

K’Ogalo took part in the Caf and Confederation Cup last season, and on top of that, they had to honor other domestic competitions.

As a result, the club faced financial challenges that led to players staging go-slows to demand salary and bonuses.

It is for this reason that Shakava says something has to be done to avoid such scenarios in the future.

“The season has been a busy one for us, but we have been facing some challenges to be specific financially,” Shakava told Goal.

“We have been traveling a lot both in and out of the country and as a result, a lot of money has been used. At some point, that affected us, players, as well, but with several sponsors, the team could not have faced that.”

The experienced center back is, however, happy with what the team has managed to achieve.

“Winning the league was not easy, we had to give our best and we are happy that we still managed to do that with two games to spare. The fans have been outstanding, they have supported us well and I believe they will continue doing that.”

K’Ogalo will now represent the country in the Caf Champions League.