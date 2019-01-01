Harun Shakava: Gor Mahia captain finally leaves to join Zambian club Nkana

The Gor Mahia captain ends his long search for a club ahead of the start of the new season

Kenyan defender Harun Shakava has joined Zambian side Nkana FC from .

The towering player has been in talks with the team for some time and a deal has now been reached.

The Kenyan champions have confirmed the exit of their skipper to the Zambian outfit.

“Gor Mahia FC captain Haron Shakava has officially left the club through mutual agreement," the club confirmed in a statement to the press.

"The long-serving player joined K’Ogalo in 2014 from Kakamega and has been instrumental, winning 5 titles among other domestic titles including the KPL Top 8 and Super Cup and making over 200 appearances for the club in that period.

"The club through technical bench and the executive committee wish Harun Shakava all the best in his new assignment."

Shakava joined Gor Mahia in 2014 from Kakamega Homeboyz, and helped the team win five league titles.

He will now join his former captain Musa Mohammed, who joined the club several years ago.