Harun Shakava: Gor Mahia against AFC Leopards is the biggest match of the season

The two Kenyan giants will face off in a derby that could decide the destiny of the KPL title this season

captain Harun Shakava is confident that his team will have the upper hand against AFC in the Mashemeji Derby on Sunday.

K’Ogalo will come into the match aiming at collecting maximum points and move closer to clinching their 18th Kenyan Premier League ( ) title.

The captain believes his charges are up to the task.

“We are not scared of any Leopards player, because if it is quality, we have it, and this season has been good for us in terms of exposure. I am sure we will have a good game and get something from the match,” Shakava told Goal.

“Yes, this is a derby, and on most occasions, players give their best because of the bragging rights. We will give our best as well and hope to carry the day. The outcome is unpredictable because of the pressure involved."

Shakava has urged fans to turn out in large numbers and support the team.

“This is the biggest match of the season and without fans, we cannot do a thing, we request them to come in large numbers and cheer us to victory.”

The last time AFC Leopards defeated Gor Mahia in a league match was back in 2016, since then they have suffered five defeats and a draw in the six matches played.