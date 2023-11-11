Harry Kane nets his 17th Bundesliga goal as Bayern striker has remarkably scored more than the top goalscorer for the entire 2022-23 season - and we're only in November!

Bayern Munich star Harry Kane scored his 17th Bundesliga goal of the season to surpass the division's Golden Boot tally from last term.

Kane scores again for Bayern in Bundesliga

Bags 16th and 17th goals of the season

Surpasses 2022/23 Golden Boot winners' tally

WHAT HAPPENED? Kane scored a sublime goal against Heidenheim in the 14th minute for his 16th strike of the season in the German top-flight. That drew him level with last season's top scorers Niclas Füllkrug, of Borussia Dortmund, and Christopher Nkunku, formerly of RB Leipzig. Then, just before half time, the England captain scored again to bag his 17th of the campaign - and it is only November!

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 30-year-old has been a revelation for Bayern since his summer signing from Tottenham. The striker has 21 goals in all competitions this term and he may have his sights set on breaking Robert Lewandowski's single-season goals record of 41, which he achieved in the 2020/21 campaign. Kane is also the first player in Bundesliga history to score 17 goals in the first 11 matchdays of a season, per Opta.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Kane is likely to feature for England over the international break in their upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia over the next fortnight before returning for Bayern away to Koln on November 24.