Harrison surprised over low fan turnout in Gor Mahia matches

Gor Mahia head coach Mark Harrison has conceded the number of supporters attending the club's matches has so far not met expectations despite the government lifting restrictions on attendance.

On Sunday, only hundreds turned up to witness the former champions defeat FC Talanta 2-0 in a match staged at Kasarani Stadium.

The tactician has further hit out at those who were spreading false information over his situation at the club, after failing to report back on time from his holidays.

'All clubs in Kenya are facing financial challenges'

"It is not a secret, all clubs in Kenya are facing financial challenges," Harrison told GOAL.

"We were hoping that when the [restrictions are lifted] the supporters will come back to the stadium, but like you saw, we had about 300 people only. We were expecting about 10 to 12 thousand people, that will make a difference for the club.

"Everybody in the country is suffering because of Covid-19. The sponsorship is not there, the fans are not there, so it will be very difficult for us.

"I was surprised to read about my 'exit' from the club which is quite unfortunate. Reports were baseless and it was just that Covid-19 hit me, but now we are back and the most important thing is to help the team move forward."

What is Harrison's take on win over Talanta?

Former AFC Leopards midfielder Austine Odhiambo scored a brace to ensure the hosts secure their second win in a row after going four matches without a win.

"It was always going to be a difficult game, Talanta had won promotion, came into the league and showed some good displays. But the boys are happy to have won the game, and keeping a clean sheet as well," Harrison stated.

"We are moving in the right direction but we have a long way to go, still about 20 or so games to play.

"Our main problem has been on finishing, we create chances but we don't take them and end up putting ourselves under pressure. We keep on working, and start taking our chances."

The win took Gor Mahia to third position with 25 points from 13 matches while Talanta are eighth with 20.