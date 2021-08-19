Harrison on Gor Mahia struggles and target for next season

The tactician has set eyes on having a quality team to compete for titles domestically and abroad

Gor Mahia head coach Mark Harrison has conceded his team are struggling for squad depth, and has acknowledged that this has contributed to dismal performances in their Football Kenya Federation Premier League assignments.

Kenneth Muguna, Cliffton Miheso, and Charles Momanyi are some of the key players who have missed out, with Muguna leaving for Azam FC of Tanzania and Momanyi joining Tusker FC.

Miheso is absent as he ponders his next move after his contract with the former champions expired.

On Wednesday, K'Ogalo managed to avenge their first-round defeat to Posta Rangers, after Samuel Onyango scored the only goal of the match.

However, it was not an easy victory for the domestic giants, whose own vulnerabilities were laid bear.

'We have to be very active'

"Congratulations to the boys, hard-fought win but it has not been easy," Harrison told Goal. "It is a struggle; we are struggling with the depth at the moment because we have 20 players for selection instead of the 26. having lost [several] payers.

"It means we have to be active in the transfer market, finding proper replacements for the players who have left and good signings for the new season.

"It is about reclaiming the title we have lost to our rivals and ensuring we are also competitive in continental competitions. It will happen if we get a strong squad and enough depth for the new campaign."

Leopards target top three

Meanwhile, AFC Leopards assistant coach Tom Juma has set his target on helping the team finish third on the table.

Ingwe are third on the table with 48 points, three less than Bandari. While Ingwe will play Kakamega Homeboyz in their last assignment, the Dockers will play Wazito. On Wednesday, they came from a goal down to draw 1-1 with KCB.

"We had expected to win the game and move to the third position," Juma told Goal. "My players gave everything but the only challenge was that we were not that clinical in front of the goal, but we are taking a draw, it is better than losing.

"The main challenge we have had is losing players due to injuries, and the latest one is Washington Munene," he added, "but we will fight, give our best in the last game, and hope Bandari lose their last match for us to finish third."