Harrison Mwendwa: Ex-Kariobangi Sharks winger confirms AFC Leopards departure

Harrison Mwendwa has confirmed his departure from Football Kenya federation Premier League side AFC Leopards.

Mwendwa became the second player to leave Ingwe after former captain Kamura announced his departure on Friday evening.

The winger joined AFC Leopards when he was signed from Kariobangi Sharks in 2020.

Goodbye

"I want to take a moment to say goodbye and let you know how much I've enjoyed working with all of you," Mwendwa wrote on his Facebook page.

"I have enjoyed my time with AFC Leopards SC, the stewards, the bus driver, fans, players, the technical bench, the chief executive officer, the secretary-general, the treasurer, and the chairman. I appreciate having had the opportunity to work with you.

"Thank you for your support over the last few months."

Goal understands a number of players are contemplating leaving Ingwe because of the financial crisis they are facing.

A source close to the club has told Goal the winger has left and the club is set to earn nothing from his imminent move to Zambian Super League side Kabwe Warriors.

"He is leaving, but AFC Leopards will not earn a penny from the move," said the source on Saturday.

Unlike Kamura, Mwendwa has been a key player for AFC Leopards under head coach Patrick Aussems. Kamura was stripped of the club's captaincy with Isaac Kipyegon taking up the armband while Elvis Rupia was appointed his deputy.

Mwendwa, who was part of the Kariobangi Sharks team that won the SportPesa Super Cup and played against English side Everton at Kasarani 2019, could be the latest player to join a Zambian side from Kenya.

Ian Otieno and Jesse Were are at Zesco United, while Duke Abuya is plying his trade with Nkana FC. Shaban Odhoji and David Odhiambo are at Napsa Stars, who were relegated at the end of the 2020/21 season.

Were, Otieno, Odhiambo, John Makwatta and Anthony Akumu - now at Premier Soccer League side Kaizer Chiefs - won league titles with Timu ya Ziko.

Makwatta is the latest player to have left Zesco United after he failed to break into the first team since signing for them in 2020.