Harrison Mwendwa: AFC Leopards sign winger from Kariobangi Sharks

The winger has promised to help Ingwe win trophies by giving his best on the pitch

AFC have confirmed the arrival of forward Harrison Mwendwa from .

Ingwe have been doing their business silently in preparations for the forthcoming 2020/21 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season.

"AFC Leopards are delighted to announce the signing of Harrison Mwendwa from Kariobangi Sharks on a two-year contract," the club confirmed on their official website.

"The speedy and talented winger joins the Den and will make his debut during the pre-season tour of Western ."

MWENDWA IS A LEOPARD!



Please join us in welcoming Harrison Mwendwa to The Den. The speedy winger will wear the iconic number 7 shirt.



https://t.co/YaFTBUv6xD#OursForever #INGWE — AFC Leopards SC (@AFCLeopards) October 19, 2020

The forward has now set his sight on helping the 13-time league champions win trophies.

"I am thrilled to be joining AFC Leopards," the winger said after being confirmed at Ingwe.

"This is a great step in my career and I am looking forward to join the rest of the team and kick off this season’s campaign. I am keen to get started and make my contribution to the team’s efforts to win more trophies.

"AFC Leopards is a great club with massive support and great management."

The winger, who will wear jersey number seven, is set to replace Vincent Oburu who left for Wazito FC.

A couple of days ago, Harambee Stars midfielder Collins Shichenje signed a two-year contract extension with Leopards.

He became the third player to sign a deal that will see him stay at the Kenyan Premier League side after Washington Munene and goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan.

The teenager became an instant first-teamer at AFC Leopards after signing his first deal in 2019 from the then National Super League side Green Commandos.

He launched his career while still studying at Kakamega High School.

Just like Ochan, Shichenje has made it clear that his primary target is to help AFC Leopards win the Premier League title.

Although the youngster arrived as a midfielder, he ended up playing more games as a centre-back, especially when captain Robinson Kamura and Robert Ayala were sidelined by injuries.

Shichenje managed to keep a regular position under both Casa Mbungo and Anthony Kimani in the 2019/20 season that was cancelled in May.

A recent injury kept him out of national team duty after he had been called up by Francis Kimanzi ahead of the Zambia friendly tie at Nyayo Stadium. According to the club, he is expected to be out for six weeks.