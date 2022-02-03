Haron Shakava: Kenya Police FC sign Harambee Stars centre-back from Gor Mahia

Football Kenya Federation Premier League debutants Kenya Police FC have completed the signing of former Gor Mahia captain and Harambee Stars centre-back Haron Shakava.

The move has been on the pipeline for quite some time now and recently, he was replaced as K'Ogalo captain with Philemon Otieno taking his place and Samuel Onyango deputising for him.

The administrative side went on to confirm the move on their official social page accounts.

New sheriff in town

"It is official, there is a new sheriff in town; Haron Shakava also known as Shakes is home," Police posted.

"This is after signing a one-year contract deal with Kenya Police FC and a retirement contract with the National Police Service."

Shakava took the opportunity to thank the former champions for their support and stated Police will be his final team.

"I want to thank the chairman [Ambrose Rachier] and the club for the opportunity to play and captain [Gor Mahia]. This has helped me become a better footballer... Winning the FKF Premier League trophy and the FKF Shield Cup as I captained the team was a dream come true," Shakava said in a statement.

"I can only say thank you to the club and to the fans who have supported me since the first time I wore [the green] jersey. Thanks and good luck to my teammates who helped me settle since day one as both a player and friend. I take with me many memories, lessons and great moments that will live with me forever. It has been one of the best years of my football career.

"Finally, I want to wish Gor Mahia many successes in future and thank the club for giving me the opportunity to sign for Kenya Police FC, a club that offered me a job opportunity with the National Police Service where I can build a career in the public service and prepare for life after hanging my boots. Police FC will be my next home for the rest of my life, a club I want to give all the trust they have given me."

Police are currently placed 10th on the table with 21 points from the 16 matches they have played. They have managed five wins, six draws and five losses, scoring 23 goals and conceding 18.