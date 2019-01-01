‘Hardwork and team belief got us through’ – Amuneke on breaking Tanzania’s 39-year Afcon jinx

The Nigerian gaffer helped the east African end a 39-year wait to participate in an Africa Cup of Nations tournament

coach Emmanuel Amuneke has lauded his players’ work ethics and belief as the force that guided the team to a historic qualification for the 2019 .

The Taifa Stars thrashed group leaders 3-0 at the National Stadium on Sunday to finish second in Group L.

The victory in Dar es Salaam propelled the country to the continental stage for the first time since their debut appearance in 1980.

And Amuneke, 1994 African Footballer of the Year and 2015 Fifa U17 World Cup-winning coach, has described the 'tough' feat with Tanzania football as an honour.

“It was an honour to have been given the opportunity to achieve great things with Tanzania football and I'm proud that what we set out to do as our first objective has been met,” Amuneke wrote on Instagram.

“Qualification for the 2019 AFCON was always going to be a tough task but the hard work and belief the team had got us through. Now we plan for Egpyt 2019 Afcon.”

The former forward also matched a Nigerian record as the second person from the country to lead another team to the Africa Cup of Nations after late Stephen Keshi’s feat with Togo.