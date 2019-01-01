Hardship-ridden Chemelil Sugar will pose danger to Ulinzi Stars - Nyangweso

The Soldiers will visit the Sugar Millers who are winless this season but they have been warned of laxity during the game

head coach Benjamin Nyangweso has warned his players about underrating Sugar.

Stars will be hosted by the struggling Sugar Millers at the Muhoroni Stadium on Wednesday and Nyangweso has explained why the Soldiers should be concerned ahead of the showdown.

“We are playing a team that has not won a game this season and lies at the bottom. This is a team which will give all to beat us, so we have to be at the top of our game,” Nyangweso told the club's website.

“Playing a team going through hardships, like Chemelil Sugar is very tough and I have insisted this on my players. We can’t afford to get carried over and we need to keep our concentration levels high for the entire 90 minutes.

“The players all know the crucial nature of this game.”

Nyangweso believes the absence of goalkeeper Timothy Odhiambo and striker Oscar Wamalwa will not affect his side. The duo is with the Harambee Stars in for the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup and the coach says he has players to cover for their absence.

“We have enough quality in the team and especially in the goalkeeping department. By the time we get to the game, my fellow coaches and I will have decided on who starts,” added Nyangweso.

“I am confident whoever gets the chance will do the job as well as Timothy [Odhiambo] has done in the 12 games this season.”

The 2010 Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions will, however, have midfielder Omar Boraafya and Ibrahim Shambi available for the away match.

Boraafya was sidelined for their game against due to a back injury while Shambi has been out for a while because of a groin problem.

Midfielder Samuel Mwangi will not be available as he is handling some family matters though.

“We have trained well so far save for the two players who are away on national team duty, and [Samuel] Mwangi who has a family problem to sort, everyone else is here and the morale is as it should be ahead of the game,” concluded the coach.

“I am completely satisfied.”