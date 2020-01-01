Harambee Stars won’t find it hard to understand Mulee’s style – Ex-Tusker star Situma

The retired defender affirms the outgoing and the incoming coaches are similar tactically and that is good for the Kenyan national team

Former captain James Situma has explained why the Harambee Stars players will find it easy to understand the new coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee and his playstyle.

Mulee was appointed to fill Francis Kimanzi’s place and Situma claims the two tacticians are almost similar tactically and that is why the players will find it easy to adapt.

“Mulee is more or less similar to Kimanzi, he is a good coach who would want players to freely express themselves and so I do think the players are going to find it rather easy to understand him,” Situma told Goal.

“Of course Mulee is going to come with one or two things that are new which would force the players to adjust but that again will not take a lot of time as this is just but a continuation of the Kimanzi reign.

“Mulee has been watching games for sure and what I know is he is not going to implement wholesale changes on the squad.

“The players called up have the chance to impress during training and if one excels then they would surely be given opportunities.”

With Mulee’s primary objective being an African Cup of Nations berth, the two-time Kenyan Premier League winner asserts the target can be attained.

“Why not? It all depends on the preparations made and if the management, the players and the technical bench work in unison then the dream is largely achievable,” the former captain said.

Situma pegged his hopes on a back-to-back Afcon qualification for on the previous participation where Kenya faced the finalists at the group stage.

“One of the teams we faced emerged champions and in football not all the participants are going to be champions but that fact cannot make one not to prepare,” he concluded.

“We learnt something, we were exposed to the new things and the good thing is that the FKF management that was there before will be there for the preparations of the next Afcon.

“We have to keep building the team and the last Afcon results should not weigh down on us. If we get our things right then we will be in a good place to harvest big things.”

Kenya will face Comoros in November for the third and fourth group stage qualifiers.