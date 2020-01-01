Harambee Stars will struggle to replace Olunga - Muyoti

The tactician feels there is a shortage of lethal centre-forwards in the country

Kakamega head coach Nicholas Muyoti has claimed will end up struggling to find Michael Olunga’s successor.

The former Harambee Star stated the current active strikers have not shown they are capable of performing better for their respective clubs and even the national team.

“We’ve all seen what happened after Oliech [Dennis] left then Wanga [Allan] before Olunga filled the void,” Muyoti told Standard Sports.

“We are talking about a national team going out there without a bench power of strikers who can come in to change the game. You realise there is always a gap when Olunga is not there. That simply tells you we are lacking backup.

“We are even worried who will be the next lead striker after Olunga exits the scene. Most of the upcoming strikers have not shown intent that they are finishers. Even looking at the margin of goals in matches initially the scoreline was not high.

“In Kenya, we’ve so many midfielders, defenders and goalkeepers but for strikers, we can name those we’ve had in the recent past. Every generation has come up with not more than five strikers.

“But I think this is something that can be taken care of especially if coaches concentrate on working on that area.”

The former AFC and Thika United head coach also gave solutions on how the country can go about ending the shortage of strikers.

“I feel we have a shortage of strikers in Kenyan football at the moment. With the few we’ve had, I have realised that we are not giving them the right training,” he concluded.

“But most of the coaches just focus on the physical aspect of the game. I’ve personally experienced that with a lot of training that includes scoring practices. They get better.

“I would urge coaches starting from the academies to clubs to try and nurture more strikers because this is what the market is looking for. We need to start specialising with the players in terms of positions while they are still young.”

Olunga – the current J1 League top scorer with 16 goals - has been the preferred choice as a centre-forward in the recent past especially after Oliech – Kenya’s top scorer with 34 goals – retired from international football.