Harambee Stars were going for win in Comoros - Akumu

The 28-year-old was not involved as coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee led Kenya to a first defeat in Group G of the Afcon qualifiers

Harambee Stars midfielder Anthony Akumu has stated the team were confident of getting a win away to Comoros in their Group G qualifier.

The hosts won the game 2-1 - Mohamed Ben El-Fardou and Mattoir Faiz scored the goals for Les Coelacantes and the Harambee Stars denied them a clean sheet courtesy of Cliff Nyakeya’s effort.

It was 's first defeat in the Afcon campaign which put their qualification chances in jeopardy.

"We went to Comoros knowing we are going for nothing less than a win," Akumu told Goal.

"Everybody was so psyched and after finishing on a high at Kasarani in the 1-1 draw, we knew we will start on a good note.

"But football being what it is, they got their chances and utilised them and we also used the one that we got and we ended up losing 2-1 and that is football."

Despite his undoubted quality, the 28-year-old midfielder was not involved in both ties. How did he take it?

"As a player, when I get a national team call-up, I come with an open mind," Akumu, who has also played for Zesco United and continued.

"I just do my best in training hoping to convince the coach that I deserve to be involved. If it happens that the coach does not give me a chance I take it positively knowing there is the next time no matter how long it takes."

Akumu has further revealed what he does to be considered in the next assignment for the national team.

"When I am on the bench, I have nothing to do but support those playing. I have to support the team and at half-time encourage them to give their best," he said.

"As a player, you wish for even 10 or 20 minutes on the pitch but at the end of the day, it is the coach who calls the shots.

"If it happens that you do not get a chance then you get back at your club and perform well, hoping to convince the national team coach to consider you for another assignment."