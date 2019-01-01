Harambee Stars: We are ready for Fifa sanctions, insists FKF boss Nick Mwendwa

The FKF boss reveals to Goal they will accept sanctions from the world governing body because 'we don't have any options'

Football Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has insisted they will be ready to face Fifa sanctions after they threatened to withdraw the Harambee Stars from the 2019 qualifiers.

On Tuesday, Mwendwa confirmed to Goal the team might not honour their opening two qualifying matches against and Togo if the Kenyan government does not come in to help them financially.

“We don’t have money, we are broke and I don’t see the team going to camp ahead of the two matches,” Mwendwa told Goal on Tuesday.

But asked on Wednesday if they are ready to face Fifa sanctions for skipping the qualifiers, Mwendwa responded to Goal: “Of course if we don’t go to matches we will face sanctions, and we are ready for the same.

"What do we do? We have spent all the money we had, we need money to move, we have spent all our money and are stranded.

“We have actually done all we have done on debt and have now reached a dead end, if the government says they don’t have money, then we are ready to face Fifa sanctions, we can’t do anything.”

“We have already written and asked the government to fund the Harambee Stars and we travel to Cairo on November 9 and if by 5th or 6th we don’t have the funds, then we will not travel to Cairo.

“We want to tell Kenyans we don’t know what is happening, we don’t know why all this is happening, and we don’t have any option. We just hope they sort the issue as soon as possible.”

Article continues below

The Harambee Stars will begin their Afcon qualifying campaign away against 's Pharaohs. Kenya, who are in Group G alongside Egypt, Togo, and Comoros, will then return to Nairobi to host Togo.

The first and second round of matches will be played back-to-back between November 11 and 19, with the third and fourth round of matches scheduled for August 31-September 8 next year.

Kenya will welcome Comoros in the third round before visiting the island nation a week later for the return leg.