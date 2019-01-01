Harambee Stars: Wanyama arrives, Olunga & Were still absent for Mozambique friendly

The Kenya skipper is expected to feature in Sunday's clash after missing the initial match against Uganda in September

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama has joined his teammates ahead of Sunday's friendly match against Mozambique.

The Hotspur midfielder missed 's first match under Francis Kimanzi where Kenya drew 1-1 with in Nairobi on September 8.

The last time the 28-year old midfielder featured for Kenya was during the 2019 in June.

Kimanzi will be using the match against the Os Mambas to prepare the players for the 2021 Afcon qualifiers, where they are pooled alongside , Togo and Comoros in Group G.

Kenya will face the Pharaohs and the Togolese in November this year.

Meanwhile, Jesse Were of Zesco United and Michael Olunga of Kashiwa Reysol are expected to join the rest of the players on Wednesday.

Yusuf Mainge of FK Pohronie in Slovakia and Eric Ouma of Vasalund in have also joined the camp ahead of Sunday's tie at Moi International Sports Complex, Kasarani.

Finally, Wazito FC's Johnstone Omurwa has withdrawn from the squad after he sustained an injury and Kimanzi has summoned Bernard Ochieng as his replacement.

Omurwa's injury is the second scenario which has forced Kimanzi to make a change in his initial squad after Masoud Juma also withdrew and was subsequently replaced by Enosh Ochieng of .

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Ian Otieno (Red Arrow, Zambia), Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya), Faruk Shikalo (Young Africans, ),

Defenders: Bernard Ochieng (Wazito, Kenya), Harun Shakava (Nkana, Zambia), Joash Onyango ( , Kenya), Yusuf Mainge (FK Pohronie, Slovakia), Hillary Wandera ( , Kenya), Erick Ouma (Vasalunds IF, Sweden), Joseph Okumu (IF Elfsborg, Sweden), Samuel Olwande ( , Kenya),

Article continues below

Midfielders: Anthony Akumu (Zesco United, Zambia), Abdallah Hassan ( , Kenya), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspurs, ), Cliffton Miheso (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Cliff Nyakeya (FC Masr, ), Whyvone Isuza (AFC , Kenya),

Forwards: Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol), Jesse Were (Zesco United, Zambia), Enosh Ochieng (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya).