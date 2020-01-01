Harambee Stars undergo mandatory Covid-19 tests ahead of Comoros preparations
Harambee Stars local players have on Monday, October 2 undergone mandatory coronavirus tests to determine their health status before starting preparations for November's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has ensured the exercise is done to avoid any risks ahead of the November double-header with Comoros. The Federation has confirmed the players who reported on Monday have been tested.
"Harambee Stars players and the members of their technical bench have on Monday, November 2, 2020, undergone mandatory Covid-19 tests as they checked into camp ahead of their two-legged Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Comoros," FKF confirmed on their official portal.
18 local-based players have already reported to camp, with the foreign-based players set to join them on Thursday, October 5.
Only 20 players will be included in the final squad to play Comoros.
The first match will be played at Kasarani on November 11 with the second one four days later away.
Kenya Provisional Squad
Goalkeepers: Arnold Origi (HIFK, Finland), Robert Mboya (Tusker, Kenya), Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya)
Defenders: Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Brian Mandela (Unattached), Joash Onyango (Simba, Tanzania), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya) Andrew Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Mike Kibwage (Sofapaka, Kenya), Joseph Okumu (Elfsborg, Sweden), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Baraka Badi (KCB, Kenya), David Owino (Zesco United, Zambia), Hillary Wandera (Tusker, Kenya), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), David Owino (Mathare United, Kenya), Titus Achesa (Sofapaka, Kenya)
Midfielders: Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Victor Wanyama (Impact Montreal, Canada), Ismael Gonzalez (UD Las Palmas, Spain), Eric Johanna Omondi (Jonkoping’s Sodra, Sweden), Cliff Nyakeya (Masr FC, Egypt), Antony Akumu (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Musa Masika (Wazito, Kenya), Bonface Muchiri (Tusker, Kenya) Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka, Kenya), Johanna Omolo (Cercle Brugge, Belgium), Ayub Timbe (Unattached), Peter Thion’go (AFC Leopards, Kenya), Hassan Abdallah (Bandari, Kenya), Elli Asieche (Sofapaka, Kenya), Mathew Olake (Unattached), Moses Mudavadi (Kakamega Homeboyz, Kenya), Austin Odhiambo (AFC Leopards, Kenya)
Forwards: Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, Japan), Benson Omala (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Masud Juma (JS Kabylie, Algeria), John Avire (Tanta FC, Egypt), Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya)
Reserves: Dennis Sikhayi (Wazito, Kenya), James Kinyanjui (Mathare United, Kenya)