Harambee Stars undergo mandatory Covid-19 tests ahead of Comoros preparations

Kenya will be hosting the islanders at Kasarani in the first leg before playing them away and hoping to get maximum points

Harambee Stars local players have on Monday, October 2 undergone mandatory coronavirus tests to determine their health status before starting preparations for November's qualifiers.

The Football Federation (FKF) has ensured the exercise is done to avoid any risks ahead of the November double-header with Comoros. The Federation has confirmed the players who reported on Monday have been tested.

"Harambee Stars players and the members of their technical bench have on Monday, November 2, 2020, undergone mandatory Covid-19 tests as they checked into camp ahead of their two-legged Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Comoros," FKF confirmed on their official portal.

18 local-based players have already reported to camp, with the foreign-based players set to join them on Thursday, October 5.

Only 20 players will be included in the final squad to play Comoros.

The first match will be played at Kasarani on November 11 with the second one four days later away.

Kenya Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Arnold Origi (HIFK, Finland), Robert Mboya ( , Kenya), Brian Bwire ( , Kenya), Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), Timothy Odhiambo ( , Kenya)

Defenders: Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Brian Mandela (Unattached), Joash Onyango (Simba, ), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya) Andrew Juma ( , Kenya), Mike Kibwage ( , Kenya), Joseph Okumu (Elfsborg, ), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Baraka Badi ( , Kenya), David Owino (Zesco United, Zambia), Hillary Wandera (Tusker, Kenya), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), David Owino ( , Kenya), Titus Achesa (Sofapaka, Kenya)

Midfielders: Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Victor Wanyama (Impact Montreal, Canada), Ismael Gonzalez (UD Las Palmas, ), Eric Johanna Omondi (Jonkoping’s Sodra, Sweden), Cliff Nyakeya (Masr FC, ), Antony Akumu ( , ), Musa Masika (Wazito, Kenya), Bonface Muchiri (Tusker, Kenya) Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka, Kenya), Johanna Omolo (Cercle Brugge, ), Ayub Timbe (Unattached), Peter Thion’go (AFC , Kenya), Hassan Abdallah ( , Kenya), Elli Asieche (Sofapaka, Kenya), Mathew Olake (Unattached), Moses Mudavadi (Kakamega , Kenya), Austin Odhiambo (AFC Leopards, Kenya)

Forwards: Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, ), Benson Omala (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Masud Juma (JS Kabylie, ), John Avire (Tanta FC, ), Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya)

Reserves: Dennis Sikhayi (Wazito, Kenya), James Kinyanjui (Mathare United, Kenya)