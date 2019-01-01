Harambee Stars to face Burundi in the zonal format of Chan

The tournament, whose first edition was held in 2009, is reserved exclusively for local players featuring in their respective leagues

Kenya’s Harambee Stars have drawn Burundi in the zonal format for the 2020 Chan competition.

Kenya will be among 47 teams that will be contesting for 15 slots of the tourney set to be held in Ethiopia. Confederation of African Football (Caf), in a draw held at its headquarters in Cairo, Egypt on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, confirmed that qualification to the 16-team tourney will take a zonal format.

The East African Zone will thus see eight nations: Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Sudan, Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan, and Somalia, battle it out for two slots reserved for the region. Ethiopia, meanwhile, has been granted automatic qualification by virtue of being the tournament’s hosts.

Kenya will face off with Burundi in the first round. Should the Harambee Stars prevail, either Tanzania or Sudan will be the only obstacle to Kenya’s maiden appearance at the tourney. The qualifiers’ dates will be announced by Caf in due course.

Two second round winners qualify to the tournament alongside Ethiopia.

Central Eastern Zone Qualifiers; First Round; Match 1: Tanzania vs Sudan; Sudan vs Tanzania, Match 2: Kenya vs Burundi; Burundi vs Kenya, Match 3: South Sudan Vs Uganda; Uganda vs South Sudan and Match 4: Somalia vs Rwanda; Rwanda vs Somalia.

Second Round; Match 1: Winner 2 vs Winner 1; Winner 1 vs Winner 2 and Match 2: Winner 4 vs Winner 3; Winner 3 vs Winner 4.

-Additional reporting by FKF website.