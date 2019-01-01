Harambee Stars to confront Madagascar and Gambia in preparations for 2019 Afcon

The Kenyan national team will pitch camp in France in readiness for the tournament that will kick off on June 21 in Egypt

Football Federation have secured two friendly matches as Harambee Stars prepares to make a return to the .

FKF President Nick Mwendwa has confirmed to Goal that the national team will play against Madagascar and Gambia on June 7 and 15 respectively as they get ready for the continental showpiece set to be held in .

“We have finally secured two friendly matches, one against the Gambia and the other against Madagascar. The two matches are now confirmed and will be played in ,” Mwendwa told Goal in an interview.

Harambee Stars are scheduled to depart for Paris on May 31, where they are set to pitch camp for three weeks before they proceed to Cairo on June 19.

“Everything is now set. The team has already been booked at the French Rugby Federation, Marcoussis Cedex where they will hold a 19-day residential camp.

“We are happy that everything is going on as planned and I am confident that the team will do well in the tournament,” Mwendwa continued.

Kenya have been drawn in Group C at the Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off on June 21 in .

The Harambee Stars will begin their Afcon campaign against , before meeting and as they look to reach the knockout stages.