Harambee Stars striker Olunga trains with Liberty Sports as tournament ends

The Kashiwa Reysol talisman visited his former club and admits he was impressed with his time with youngsters

The second edition of Michael Olunga's tournament is set to come to a close on Saturday after a five-day programme.

The grassroots tournament was initiated by 's international Michael Olunga, entered its second edition with teams from Nairobi Eastlands as the participants in 2019.

The number of teams increased from eight to sixteen as the competition started in the knockout stage and the two teams finally managed to see off their competitors. They will fight for the trophy on Saturday afternoon at Babadogo Grounds.

The teams which participated in the annual tournament were drawn from Babadogo, Lucky Summer and Korogosho wards.

Wazee FC, Torrin Legends, Ruaraka Sports, IPL, St. John FC, Paparaze FC, Summer Battalions, Lucky Summer FC, Babadogo Youngsters, Babadogo Babes, FC, Faith Christians, Turf Run, Rodney Strikers, Riverside Youths and Babadogo United took part in the 2019 edition.

Meanwhile, Olunga took time and trained with his former amateur club Liberty Sports and said he was happy to have shared his time with young players.

I had an opportunity to train at my former academy LIBERTY SPORTS where we interacted with the boys and had a nice motivational talk



It was a great session



Wishing the team a great season ahead pic.twitter.com/wP0HzudY7h — Ogada Olunga (@OgadaOlunga) December 20, 2019

Olunga had a sensational outing with his club Kashiwa Reysol of where he helped them gain promotion back to the J1 League after conquering the J2 league to emerge as champions.

He was the second-best scorer of the season with 27 goals just one fewer than top scorer Leonardo Souza.

Olunga also helped Kenya secure a 1-1 draw with in the 2021 (Afcon) Group G qualifiers in Alexandria on November 14.