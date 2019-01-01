Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga on target for Kashiwa Reysol in Japan

The former Gor Mahia striker found the back of the net in the 45th minute to help his side defeat Tokushima in Japan

Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga scored the only goal of the match as Kashiwa Resyol picked up maximum points in a J-League Division Two match against Tokushima on Sunday.

The former forward scored in the 45th minute in the match played at Reysol’s Hitachi Kashiwa Stadium.

Olunga’s return to form will be good news for Kenyan coach Sebastien Migne, who is set to name his provisional squad for the 2019 finals to be held in .

Olunga is among the strikers coach Migne will be looking at to help the team perform well in the continental showpiece, after they finished second behind to qualify from Group F.

According to Football Kenya Federation (FKF) media liaison officer Barry Otieno, Migne will name the provisional squad on Tuesday.

Harambee Stars are scheduled to depart for Paris on May 31, where they are set to pitch camp for three weeks before they proceed to Cairo on June 19.

While in , the team has lined up two friendly matches, against Madagascar and Gambia on June 7 and 15, respectively.

have been drawn in Group C at the Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off on June 21.

The Harambee Stars will begin their Afcon campaign against , before meeting and as they look to reach the knockout stages.