Harambee Stars striker Masud Juma joins Libyan champions Al Nasr

This is the fourth club for Masud will be playing for in the last two years

Harambee Stars striker Maoud Juma has joined Algerian side Al Nasr.

The former and 2017 Kenyan top scorer, who crossed to the North from the Pro-League where he had a six-month stint with Dibba Al Fujaira, joined the Libyan champions on an 18-month deal

Masud was a free agent after he parted ways with Al Fujaira at the end of the Arabian League.

Masud also had a short stint in with FC which he joined at the start of the 2018 but he could last for only six months with the Bennie McCarthy side.

Al- Nasr lifted the Libyan Professional League title for the first time since 1986 to end a 33-year drought.