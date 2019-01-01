Harambee Stars striker Masoud Juma leaves Libyan side Al Nasr

Masoud leaves the Benghazi-based club after joining them in February 2019

Harambee Stars striker Masoud Juma has confirmed that he has left his Libyan club, Al Nasr.

Masoud had joined the Benghazi-based side in Northern Libya in February in a deal which was reportedly expected to last for 18 months.

"Due to politics, I will not be part of Al Nasr, I wish them the best in future," Masoud wrote on his Facebook page.

Masoud had joined the Afrahama, as Al Nasr is popularly known, from the Dubai side Dibba Al Fujairah.

Al- Nasr lifted the Libyan Professional League title in 2018 to end a 33-year wait, have won Libyan Cup three times and have appeared in Caf Confederations Cup twice, in 2004 and in 2011.

The towering striker launched his football career at Isiolo Barracks Secondary Scholl before joining Isiolo Youth FC. In 2014, he joined Shabana before being signed by in the same year.

In 10 appearances he scored eight goals for the Dockers before signing for for 2016 to 2017. In 28 appearances, he scored 15 goals for the Millers.

He joined for the 2017-2018 season, where he managed 24 goals across all competitions.

He won the Kenyan Premier League boot in 2017 after netting 17 goals.

Article continues below

He then left Kariobangi Sharks to join in , where he spent just six months under Benni McCarthy before his move to Dubai.

Masoud is currently training with the Harambee Stars squad and is expected to feature in Afcon in in June and July.

is in Group C at the continental showpiece alongside , , and .