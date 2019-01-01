Harambee Stars striker Masoud Juma joins Libyan champions Al Nasr

This is the third club Masoud has joined since he left Kariobangi Sharks in 2018

Harambee Stars striker Maoud Juma has joined Libyan side Al Nasr.

The former and 2017 Kenyan top scorer, who crossed to the North from the Pro-League where he had a six-month stint with Dibba Al Fujaira, joined the Libyan champions on an 18-month deal.

Masoud was a free agent after he parted ways with Al Fujaira at the end of the Arabian League.

Masoud also had a short stint in with FC which he joined at the start of the 2018 but he could last for only six months with the Bennie McCarthy side.

Al- Nasr lifted the Libyan Professional League title in 2018 to end a 33-year drought.