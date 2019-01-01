Kenya

‘Harambee Stars spoiled a classic weekend!’ – Kenyans react after Mozambique defeat

Fans take to social media to vent their anger on the national team after they suffered defeat to visiting Os Mambas in friendly

Francis Kimanzi suffered his first defeat as Kenyan coach after falling by a solitary goal against Mozambique in a friendly played on Sunday.

A second-half strike by Canhembe Amancio was enough to give the visitors their first win in four attempts against the Harambee Stars and deny the Kenyans a chance to shine at home.

The defeat came a day after Kenyan marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge made distance running history in Vienna on Saturday.

Kipchoge became the first man to run the marathon in under two hours after clocking one hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge at Prater Park in Austria.

Kipchoge, who was assisted by 41 pacemakers, entered the Guinness Book of World Records for running the first sub-two-hour marathon.

And on Sunday, Kenyans celebrated yet another success as Brigid Kosgei sensationally smashed the women's marathon world record by more than a minute at the Chicago marathon.

Kosgei easily sprinted to a world record in a blistering time of 2:14: 04, chipping off one minute, 21 seconds from the one held by Great Britain’s Paula Radcliff set in 2003.

To crown it all, Kenya qualified for their second consecutive Olympic Games, despite being beaten in the final of the Rugby Africa Women's Sevens in Monastir.

The Lionesses, who competed in Rio 2016, were beaten 15-14 by South Africa at the Mustapha Ben Jannet Stadium but it was a bittersweet victory for the Imbokodo.

The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee had ruled before the tournament even if they won they would not be allowed to take up the automatic Tokyo 2020 place given to the winners.

That is because of a controversial rule preventing South African teams from qualifying from the African regional competition. Kenya had qualified for the final by beating hosts Tunisia 19-0 in the semi-final, while South Africa defeated Madagascar 29-0.

Kenyans have now taken to Twitter to blast the Harambee Stars for spoiling what looked like a successful sporting weekend after losing to the Os Mambas. Here is how they reacted.

