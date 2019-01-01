Harambee Stars snub 'motivation' for Kipkirui

The K’Ogalo forward admits he has to improve as a player before staking his claim for a position in the Kenyan national team

forward Nicholas Kipkirui insists he is not heartbroken over his absence from the provisional Harambee Stars team named for the friendly against .

Despite his undeniable quality, the forward was named in the stand-by list by the national team's technical bench led by coach Francis Kimanzi.

Speaking to Goal following the team announcement, Kipkirui noted what an honour it is for a player to be selected.

“Everyone wants to play for the national team and I am not an exception,” Kipkirui told Goal.

“Playing for the Harambee Stars is a privilege because you represent the whole country.”

The winger feels there is something he has to add to his already impressive game in order to be considered.



Kipkirui admitted he has to up his game to be considered for national team duties in future.

“I do not take my snub negatively, it means there is something I am not doing right, and I have to work on it,” Kipkirui continued.

“It is motivation for me, and I will continue developing to deserve a place next time.”

The Harambee Stars will play Uganda in a friendly on September 8 at Kasarani Stadium.

The former attacker was in an excellent form at the weekend, when he scored a brace to help Gor Mahia defeat Burundi's Aigle Noir 5-1 in the preliminary round of Caf on Sunday.