Harambee Stars showed fighting spirit despite Comoros draw - Timbe

Kenya had to come from behind and equalised in the second half to avoid a home defeat against a 10-man team at Kasarani

Harambee Stars winger Ayub Timbe has stated they had the spirit to fight for a win against Comoros on Wednesday in an African Cup of Nations qualifier in Nairobi.

M'changama Youssouf scored for the visitors and forced to fight for an equaliser which came in the second half via Masoud Juma's volleyed effort.

The Harambee Stars had to scramble for the point against 10 men after Youssouf had been red-carded shortly before half-time, but Timbe believes they had the zeal to fight against the reduced team.

More teams

“Unlucky with the results Wednesday night but the fighting spirit was there. On to the next one on Sunday with better results,” the former Reading star wrote on his Facebook page.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

As Timbe remains confident they will get a good result on Sunday in Moroni, head coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee claimed his players lacked composure against the islanders.

“We lacked composure in front of the goal and ended up missing the chances we created,” Mulee told Goal.

“Comoros also defended with zeal, they had eight players behind the ball and it was hard for us to break their defence. In the end, it worked for them because they managed to get a point away.

“We are expecting a very tough game away, but we are optimistic of getting maximum points.”

Defender Eric Ouma, on his part, believes Kenya still have a big chance in the group as they pursue another Afcon slot.

“[The 1-1] draw was not what we expected in the game considering the fact that we were at home,” the former Gor Mahia star said in an earlier interview.

“We are still in the race because the leaders have five points, and we are on three.

Article continues below

“If we win Sunday's game, we will be in a good position to advance; we have no alternative but to give our best. The ball is in our court and we have to give the fans something to smile about.”

Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa has already confirmed the Harambee Stars will travel for the second match on a chartered private plane.

Kenya will face Comoros twice without Michael Olunga, who was ruled out due to a number of the positive coronavirus cases at Kashiwa Reysol and Mulee is expected to stick with Juma at the front in the return match.